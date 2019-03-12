Tormenta Invernal
Xinhua/ via Getty Images
Tormenta Invernal
Xinhua/ via Getty Images

ALERTA: Cierres de escuelas y oficinas de Denver por tormenta invernal

Los cierres se estarán actualizando a lo largo del día

(NOTICIAS YA).-  Varios distritos escolares del área metropolitana de Denver, han anunciado que estarán cerrados este miércoles 13 de marzo, debido a la tormenta invernal que se avecina a la ciudad.

Los cierres de escuelas y de oficinas gubernamentales se estarán actualizando a lo largo del día el martes y miércoles.  

  • Ability Connection Colorado- CERRADO
  • Academy of Charter Schools- CERRADO
  • Adams 12 Five Star Schools- CERRADO
  • Aims Community College – Fort Lupton-CERRADO
  • Aims Community College – Greeley- CERRADO
  • Aims Community College – Loveland- CERRADO
  • Aims Community College – Windsor- CERRADO
  • Arrupe Jesuit High School- CERRADO
  • Blessed Sacrament Catholic School- CERRADO
  • Boulder County Government- Cerrará a las 12 p.m.
  • Brighton District 27J- CERRADO
  • Cedarwood Christian Academy- CERRADO
  • Cherry Creek School District- CERRADO
  • Community Leadership Academy- CERRADO
  • Denver Water- CERRADO
  • Douglas County School District-CERRADO
  • Escuelas Públicas de Aurora- CERRADAS
  • Escuelas Públicas de Denver- CERRADAS
  • Escuelas Públicas de Littleton- CERRADAS
  • Escuelas Públicas de Westminster- CERRADAS
  • Escuelas Públicas de Mapleton- CERRADAS
  • Escuelas Públicas de Jeffco-TBA
  • Eaton School District RE-2- CERRADO
  • Elbert School District 200- CERRADO
  • Englewood School District- CERRADO
  • Elizabeth School District- CERRADO
  • Hi-Plains District R-23- CERRADO
  • Larks Preschool- Abierto
  • Limon School District- CERRADO
  • Lotus School for Excellence – Aurora- CERRADO
  • Mapleton Adams County District 1- CERRADO
  • Morgan Community College- CERRADO
  • Mullen High School- CERRADO
  • New Vision Charter School- CERRADO
  • Peak Center of Excellence — Littleton- Cerrará a las 12 p.m.
  • Pickens Technical College- CERRADO
  • Pinnacle Charter High School- CERRADO
  • Pinnacle Charter School K-8- CERRADO
  • Poudre School District- CERRADO
  • Sheridan School District No. 2- CERRADO
  • St. Francis De Sales School P8 – CERRADO
  • St. Mary’s of Littleton- CERRADO
  • St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School- CERRADO
  • St. Vrain Valley School District – CERRADO
  • Steele Street Preschool- CERRADO
  • Thompson School District- CERRADO
  • Trinity United Methodist Church- CERRADO
  • Vanguard Classical School- CERRADO
  • Weld Re-4 Windsor Severance- CERRADO
  • Weld RE-8 – CERRADO
  • Woodland Park RE-2- CERRADO






Queremos saber qué está pasando en tu ciudad

Compártelo, es fácil

Sube tu contenido aqui