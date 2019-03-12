ALERTA: Cierres de escuelas y oficinas de Denver por tormenta invernal

(NOTICIAS YA).- Varios distritos escolares del área metropolitana de Denver, han anunciado que estarán cerrados este miércoles 13 de marzo, debido a la tormenta invernal que se avecina a la ciudad.
Los cierres de escuelas y de oficinas gubernamentales se estarán actualizando a lo largo del día el martes y miércoles.
- Ability Connection Colorado- CERRADO
- Academy of Charter Schools- CERRADO
- Adams 12 Five Star Schools- CERRADO
- Aims Community College – Fort Lupton-CERRADO
- Aims Community College – Greeley- CERRADO
- Aims Community College – Loveland- CERRADO
- Aims Community College – Windsor- CERRADO
- Arrupe Jesuit High School- CERRADO
- Blessed Sacrament Catholic School- CERRADO
- Boulder County Government- Cerrará a las 12 p.m.
- Brighton District 27J- CERRADO
- Cedarwood Christian Academy- CERRADO
- Cherry Creek School District- CERRADO
- Community Leadership Academy- CERRADO
- Denver Water- CERRADO
- Douglas County School District-CERRADO
- Escuelas Públicas de Aurora- CERRADAS
- Escuelas Públicas de Denver- CERRADAS
- Escuelas Públicas de Littleton- CERRADAS
- Escuelas Públicas de Westminster- CERRADAS
- Escuelas Públicas de Mapleton- CERRADAS
- Escuelas Públicas de Jeffco-TBA
- Eaton School District RE-2- CERRADO
- Elbert School District 200- CERRADO
- Englewood School District- CERRADO
- Elizabeth School District- CERRADO
- Hi-Plains District R-23- CERRADO
- Larks Preschool- Abierto
- Limon School District- CERRADO
- Lotus School for Excellence – Aurora- CERRADO
- Mapleton Adams County District 1- CERRADO
- Morgan Community College- CERRADO
- Mullen High School- CERRADO
- New Vision Charter School- CERRADO
- Peak Center of Excellence — Littleton- Cerrará a las 12 p.m.
- Pickens Technical College- CERRADO
- Pinnacle Charter High School- CERRADO
- Pinnacle Charter School K-8- CERRADO
- Poudre School District- CERRADO
- Sheridan School District No. 2- CERRADO
- St. Francis De Sales School P8 – CERRADO
- St. Mary’s of Littleton- CERRADO
- St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School- CERRADO
- St. Vrain Valley School District – CERRADO
- Steele Street Preschool- CERRADO
- Thompson School District- CERRADO
- Trinity United Methodist Church- CERRADO
- Vanguard Classical School- CERRADO
- Weld Re-4 Windsor Severance- CERRADO
- Weld RE-8 – CERRADO
- Woodland Park RE-2- CERRADO