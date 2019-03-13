ALERTA: Continúan cierres de escuelas y establecimientos en Denver

(NOTICIAS YA).-Algunos distritos escolares y establecimientos del área metropolitana de Denver continuarán cerrados el jueves 14 de marzo, debido a la tormenta invernal, mientras que otros lugares anunciarán si empezarán operaciones más tarde.
- 5280 Gymnastics -ABRE A LAS 2:00 P.M
- AXL Academy -CERRADA
- Adams 12 Five Star Schools -CERRADO
- Adams County School District 14 -CERRADO
- Aims Community College -CERRADO
- Akron R-1 -CERRADA
- Arapahoe County Government -CLOSED
- Art Students League of Denver -ABRE A LAS 12:30 P.M
- Aspen Academy -PENDIENTE
- Auraria Campus-PENDIENTE
- Aurora Public Schools -CERRADO
- Bennett School District -PENDIENTE
- Beth Eden Baptist School -CERRADO
- Boulder Valley School District -PENDIENTE
- Brighton (27J) School District -CERRADO
- Byers School District -PENDIENTE
- Castle Rock Senior Center -CERRADO
- Cherry Creek School District -CERRADO
- Cherry Hills Christian Schools -CERRADO
- City of Centennial -ABRE A LAS 10:00 A.M.
- City of Fort Lupton -RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- College America – Denver -CERRADO
- Colorado Academy -CERRADA
- Colorado Allergy & Asthma Center -ABRE A LAS 9:00 A.M.
- Colorado School of English -CERRADO
- Colorado School of Healing Arts -CERRADO
- Community College of Aurora -CERRADO
- Community College of Aurora Lowry -CERRADO
- Consulado de México -CERRADO
- CU South Denver -ABRE A LAS 10:30 A.M
- Deer Trail School District -CERRADO
- Denver Academy -CERRADO
- Denver Jewish Day School -PENDIENTE
- Denver Public Schools -CERRADO
- Douglas County Government -CERRADO
- Douglas County School District -CERRADO
- Denver VA Regional Office -CERRADO
- El Mundo Feliz Preschool and Childcare -CERRADO
- Elbert County Government -CERRADO
- Elbert School District -CERRADO
- Elevations Credit Union -ABRE A LAS 10:00 A.M.
- Elizabeth School District -CERRADO
- Emily Griffith Technical College -CERRADO
- Englewood School District -CERRADO
- Foothills Park and Recreation District -CERRADO
- Front Range Community College – ALL -ABRE A LAS 10:00 A.M.
- Greeley-Evans School District -CERRADO
- Gilpin County Government -RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Jeffco Public Schools -CERRADO
- Jefferson County Government -CERRADO
- Jefferson County Public Library -CERRADO
- Lincoln College of Technology -CERRADO
- Littleton Public Schools -CERRADO
- Mapleton Public Schools -CERRADO
- Meals on Wheels – Boulder -CERRADO
- Mi Casa – Lake MS -CERRADO
- Mi Casa Resource Center ACOMA -CERRADO
- Mile High Academy -CERRADA
- Mullen High School -PENDIENTE
- National Jewish Hospital -ABRE A LA 1:00 P.M.
- North Metro Community Services -CERRADO
- Outlets at Castle Rock -ABRE A LAS 12:00 P.M
- Pinnacle Charter School -CERRADO
- Red Rocks Community College -CERRADO
- Regis Jesuit High School -CERRADO
- Ricks Center for Gifted Children -PENDIENTE
- Rocky Mountain Human Services -CERRADO
- Rocky Mountain School of Expeditionary Learning -PENDIENTE
- Sheridan School District -CERRADO
- Steele Street Preschool -CERRADO
- Valor Christian High School – CERRADO
- VOA Meals on Wheels-Denver -CERRADO
- Weld RE-3J -CERRADO
- Westminster Public Schools -CERRADO