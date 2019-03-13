Cierres
Archivo
Cierres
Archivo

ALERTA: Continúan cierres de escuelas y establecimientos en Denver

Cierres continúan debido a la tormenta

(NOTICIAS YA).-Algunos distritos escolares y establecimientos del área metropolitana de Denver continuarán cerrados el jueves 14 de marzo, debido a la tormenta invernal, mientras que otros lugares anunciarán si empezarán operaciones más tarde.

  • 5280 Gymnastics -ABRE A LAS 2:00 P.M
  • AXL Academy -CERRADA
  • Adams 12 Five Star Schools -CERRADO
  • Adams County School District 14 -CERRADO
  • Aims Community College -CERRADO
  • Akron R-1 -CERRADA
  • Arapahoe County Government -CLOSED
  • Art Students League of Denver -ABRE A LAS 12:30 P.M
  • Aspen Academy -PENDIENTE
  • Auraria Campus-PENDIENTE
  • Aurora Public Schools -CERRADO
  • Bennett School District -PENDIENTE
  • Beth Eden Baptist School -CERRADO
  • Boulder Valley School District -PENDIENTE
  • Brighton (27J) School District -CERRADO
  • Byers School District -PENDIENTE
  • Castle Rock Senior Center -CERRADO
  • Cherry Creek School District -CERRADO
  • Cherry Hills Christian Schools -CERRADO
  • City of Centennial -ABRE A LAS 10:00 A.M.
  • City of Fort Lupton -RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • College America – Denver -CERRADO
  • Colorado Academy -CERRADA
  • Colorado Allergy & Asthma Center -ABRE A LAS 9:00 A.M.
  • Colorado School of English -CERRADO
  • Colorado School of Healing Arts -CERRADO
  • Community College of Aurora -CERRADO
  • Community College of Aurora Lowry -CERRADO
  • Consulado de México -CERRADO
  • CU South Denver -ABRE A LAS 10:30 A.M
  • Deer Trail School District -CERRADO
  • Denver Academy -CERRADO
  • Denver Jewish Day School -PENDIENTE
  • Denver Public Schools -CERRADO
  • Douglas County Government -CERRADO
  • Douglas County School District -CERRADO
  • Denver VA Regional Office -CERRADO
  • El Mundo Feliz Preschool and Childcare -CERRADO
  • Elbert County Government -CERRADO
  • Elbert School District -CERRADO
  • Elevations Credit Union -ABRE A LAS 10:00 A.M.
  • Elizabeth School District -CERRADO
  • Emily Griffith Technical College -CERRADO
  • Englewood School District -CERRADO
  • Foothills Park and Recreation District -CERRADO
  • Front Range Community College – ALL -ABRE A LAS 10:00 A.M.
  • Greeley-Evans School District -CERRADO
  • Gilpin County Government -RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Jeffco Public Schools -CERRADO
  • Jefferson County Government -CERRADO
  • Jefferson County Public Library -CERRADO
  • Lincoln College of Technology -CERRADO
  • Littleton Public Schools -CERRADO
  • Mapleton Public Schools -CERRADO
  • Meals on Wheels – Boulder -CERRADO
  • Mi Casa – Lake MS -CERRADO
  • Mi Casa Resource Center ACOMA -CERRADO
  • Mile High Academy -CERRADA
  • Mullen High School -PENDIENTE
  • National Jewish Hospital -ABRE A LA 1:00 P.M.
  • North Metro Community Services -CERRADO
  • Outlets at Castle Rock -ABRE A LAS 12:00 P.M
  • Pinnacle Charter School -CERRADO
  • Red Rocks Community College -CERRADO
  • Regis Jesuit High School -CERRADO
  • Ricks Center for Gifted Children -PENDIENTE
  • Rocky Mountain Human Services -CERRADO
  • Rocky Mountain School of Expeditionary Learning -PENDIENTE
  • Sheridan School District -CERRADO
  • Steele Street Preschool -CERRADO
  • Valor Christian High School – CERRADO
  • VOA Meals on Wheels-Denver -CERRADO
  • Weld RE-3J -CERRADO
  • Westminster Public Schools -CERRADO






Queremos saber qué está pasando en tu ciudad

Compártelo, es fácil

Sube tu contenido aqui