47 pacientes se han atendido por sobredosis de K2 en DC

A potentially dangerous batch of K2 has hit the streets of DC. Also known as “Spice”, K2 is a horrifying drug mixed with unknown substances that cause vomiting, organ damage, and convulsions. If you see who needs help – call 911. 8 suspected cases so far today – 47 since Monday pic.twitter.com/yzXugknh1Q

— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 13, 2019