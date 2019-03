Activista de 16 años nominada al Premio Nobel de la Paz

Tomorrow we school strike for the climate in 1769 places in 112 countries around the world. And counting.

Everyone is welcome. Everyone is needed. Let’s change history. And let’s never stop for as long as it takes. #fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate #climatestrike pic.twitter.com/xpCLQN8icv

