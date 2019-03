Buscan jóvenes de Arvada que desaparecieron luego de ir a acampar

Arvada PD Missing Persons: Michael Lee Gomez age 20/ Olivia Megan Schack age 19/Vehicle: 2010 Lincoln MKX SUV Lic #DZO411/CO Silver. Tue afternoon, March 12, Michael and Olivia went to the mountains camping expecting to sleep in the vehicle. Contact Det Eaton 3034354106. pic.twitter.com/KlBWPk1Tzb

— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) March 15, 2019