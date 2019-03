Cae aeronave en zona residencial de California; muere una persona

Ward 7 / Aircraft Crash / Robinson X Norwood / RIV Incident #19-007905

Info only at this time, we have an Alert 3 (Aircraft Crash), confirmed plane crashed in the 10500 block of Robinson.

Unknown how many persons were on the plane at this time. pic.twitter.com/rrmVTEyhVG

— Riverside Fire (@rivcafire) March 16, 2019