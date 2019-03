Investigan causa de 2 incendios en Chula Vista la mañana del lunes

View this post on Instagram

The third structure fire of the early morning today in Chula Vista. A second alarm commercial fire in an apartment complex in the 200 Block of Woodlawn Avenue. Companies from @nationalcityfirefighters @sandiegofiredept @imperialbeachfire @coronadofirefighters_l1475 all worked alongside @chulavistafirefighters • Fire is under control. Salvage and Overhaul Operations in process. 1 confirmed burn injury to a civilian. Cause under investigation. #structurefire #secondalarm #metrozone