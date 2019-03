Muertes por fentanilo en EE. UU. incrementaron al 1,000% en 6 años

Often times pill pressers are being purchased online, synthetic opiates are being pressed & sold as “Oxy’s” or “Perks” but it’s really fentanyl. If you aren't getting a script from a doctor you literally have no idea what is in the pill you just purchased#StopThePain #Fentanyl pic.twitter.com/LixYkcgMm0

— Stop The Pain NJ (@stopthepainnj) March 17, 2019