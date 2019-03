Edificio se incendia en mismo lugar de explosión de gas natural en 2018

DFD crew's working to extinguish the final areas of fire at 374 Santa Fe Dr. This will take time as fire is hidden in pockets & voids. No injuries were reported. Avoid the area. We're working with @DenverPolice to keep Santa Fe closed as investigators work to determine the cause. pic.twitter.com/loQc7PQZXK

— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) March 29, 2019