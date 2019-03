Mujer demandó por $5 millones a TGI Friday’s por unas cáscaras de papa

View this post on Instagram

Y'all know I'm a fan of @officialtgifridays potato skins 👍🏻 This is the first time that I actually do not like them. The initial flavor is barbecue but lasts a second and then the chip is super plain and does not taste very good. I do not recommend trying these. 2/10💕 [found at Dollar General] #tgifridays #tgifridayspotatoskinchips #potatoskinschips #potatoskins #chips #snacks #junkfood #babybackribspotatoskins #babybackribs #bbq #newfoods #food #foodfinds #instafood #foodie #foodporn #foodreview #thesweetfoodie #cheatday #iifym #flexibledieting