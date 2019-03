Turista murió tras caer al Gran Cañón mientras tomaba fotos

First was taken yesterday, second taken today. Cleaned up a bit but scars are setting in. Thanks everyone for thinking of me and replying. Monday, I fell into the Grand Canyon head first. Luckily, I had people around to help. I'll keep you all updated! 💛 pic.twitter.com/vNmLUwbGMa

— TonyIntheWell (@TonyDWHW) March 28, 2019