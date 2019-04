Otra pelea al volante deja a un joven de 16 años sin vida

An area in Berino, NM—no stranger to kids—is coping with the loss of a 16-year-old teenage boy. He was struck and killed by a car this morning.

I’ll have full details on @KFOX14 at 5, and @CBS4Local at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/mDMcLOHdyV

— Jala Washington (@JalaKFOX_CBS) April 3, 2019