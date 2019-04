Walpole: Se busca a joven que atacó a su madre con un cuchillo

The individual pictured below, Ian Crowley, is wanted in connection with an A&B w/ a knife incident which took place in the 500 block of Common St at 7pm this evening. He fled the area on foot wearing a dark Fila jump suit. If Crowley is seen please call 911 and do not approach. pic.twitter.com/8JXAQPIPEs

— Walpole Police Dept (@WalpolePolice) April 4, 2019