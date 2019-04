Arrestaron a sujeto en Tampa por posesión de 11 libras de marihuana

DRUG BUST: On Monday, Our D5 Street Crimes Unit pulled over a Jaguar at Heather Lakes Blvd & Lumsden Rd. Deputies found 11 lbs of weed, 4 grams of Oxycodone, over $3,000 cash, a pistol and plastic bags. Driver Matthew Cottle, a 10x felon, is now facing drug and firearm charges. pic.twitter.com/7gp39KZEmW

— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 4, 2019