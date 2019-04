Hombre que dijo ser Timmothy Pitzen es acusado de mentirle al FBI

Timmothy Pitzen’s aunt says news of a 23-year-old falsely claiming to be the child missing since 2011 is “devastating.”

“It’s like reliving that day all over again, and Timmothy’s father is devastated once again.” https://t.co/kkqKvM3CT6 pic.twitter.com/7xC9ZEt1rw

— ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2019