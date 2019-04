Hombre es arrestado por matar a tiros a un niña frente a su familia

This little 10 yr old sweetheart was shot & killed by some unhinged man w/a gun via road rage. Followed her family to their DAMN HOME & shot her in front of her FAMILY? 2A rights?? What about her right to see 11? Say her name #SummerBrown #FridayThoughts ⁦@shannonrwatts⁩ 😢 pic.twitter.com/lhoUzVISMv

— M H Davis (@MHDavisNewYork) April 5, 2019