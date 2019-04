VIDEO: Comunidad de FL le regala auto a joven que cría a sus 5 hermanos

The Rodriguez kids lost both parents to cancer in recent years. Samantha, 20, has taken on the role of caregiver to her five younger siblings. The kids thought they were visiting the OCSO Aviation Unit for a tour. Instead, they received a Christmas none of us will ever forget! pic.twitter.com/1Bs4w6PQob

— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 24, 2018