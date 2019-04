El viento y la nieve hacen patinar y caer a un policía

RT @MSPPIO_NW: St. Cloud area: I94 in BOTH direction is closed due to several jackknifed semi between mp171-178. There should be some rerouting St. Cloud to Clearwater more info https://t.co/WKvFJYYd6T pic.twitter.com/GKn6HrExyn

— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) April 11, 2019