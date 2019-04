Este Viernes Santo se podrá observar la “luna rosa”

View this post on Instagram

On April 19th, we will be greeted with the Full Pink Moon in Libra. It is a time for rebirth. The magical energy will be a powerful one and everything will come to life. It will feel like the magic has made the fairies all around us dance with celebration and bestow their magical charm on us. All it takes is a little bit of openness and faith if we want to be one with this energy. Once we get infused with this positive energy, we can focus on self-care and make advancements in our professional life. There will be an overall increase in our general well-being and our relationship can become much stronger now than before. It could be the best time of our life. Why Is It Called Pink? The Full Moon is called Pink though it does not really change its color. Well, it is called pink because it is named after the pink flowers, known as wild ground phlox, that start blooming during this period. It is also called Egg Moon since this is the egg-laying season too. Both Egg and Pink mean that something new is coming up – a blooming period. It is an explosion of novelty and positivity. Since the Full Moon comes just before Easter, it conveys the message that although death is natural, life has won over it. Thank you to Conscious Reminders. #pinkmoon #rebirth #energy #blooming #positivity #strength #focus #advancements #selfcare #relationships #faith #magic #fairies #libranmoon #spirit #angels #readings #psychic #psychicreadings