FOTO: Accidente en gasolinera deja a mujer con varios cargos en Brockton

Brockton Fire on scene at 945 Belmont St. for a motor vehicle that crashed into a building. @MayorBillCarp @BrocktonPolice @MassDFS @Brockton_EMA @THE_PFFM @IAFFNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/ejXgcVOia1

— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) April 19, 2019