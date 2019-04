Agentes son atacados con piedras mientras arrestaban a 7 indocumentados

#SanDiego #BorderPatrol agents were assaulted with rocks Friday while arresting 7 illegal aliens near the immediate #border. Agents avoided injury, but a marked patrol vehicle’s window was shattered. Approx. 125 assaults on #SD agents recorded since October 1, 2018. #CBP #USBP pic.twitter.com/MMocPKMpgp

— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) April 23, 2019