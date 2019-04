Se registró un temblor en Massachusetts

Magnitude 1.7 #earthquake near Gloucester, MA at 6:09 PM on Mon 4/22/19

No damage reported.https://t.co/p6Eu1lbFAN

Do you know what to do in an earthquake? Drop, Cover, Hold On!https://t.co/M9XCN63id3 pic.twitter.com/9ekAYxPzDT

— MEMA (@MassEMA) April 23, 2019