Creciente del río Truckee ya deja dos muertos en Reno, NV

The snow continues to melt and the river continues to move swiftly in @washoecounty and the region. Exercise extreme caution in and along the Truckee. Never boat alone, and know your limits as a swimmer. Always wear protective gear and a life jacket. #TruckeeRiver #RiverSafety pic.twitter.com/B8DU3nYWFt

— Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (@TMFPD) April 23, 2019