VIDEO: Arrestan a hispano que expuso sus genitales a niña en Orlando

Can you ID? On Feb 12, at 8:30 am this man took the license plate off his car and approached a 13 year old girl in his vehicle while committing a lewd act near E Colonial & N Econlockhatchee. Our sex crimes detectives would like to arrest him. Call @CrimelineFL 800-423-TIPS pic.twitter.com/8rsxISxq5o

— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 15, 2019