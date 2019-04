Critican a New York Times por publicar caricatura antisemita

The more I think about the @nytimes “cartoon,” the more appalled I am.

While #Antisemitism is rising…synagogues are attacked & Jews killed…democratic #Israel is demonized…& Jewish institutions are forced to bolster security…

The “paper of record” pours oil on the fire. pic.twitter.com/8FUAEKCagK

— David Harris (@DavidHarrisAJC) April 27, 2019