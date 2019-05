Entrenador de fútbol derribó a estudiante armado y evitó una masacre

I coach track at Parkrose with Keanon. As soon as I heard what happened I knew it was him because he would do anything for these kids. It was surreal to be waiting for my athletes behind caution tape today, but might have been much worse if not for Keanon. He IS a hero. https://t.co/9jzaUAfEqg

— Olivia Katbi Smith🌹أوليفيا كاتبي (@livkittykat) May 17, 2019