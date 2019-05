Fin de semana de tornados, lluvia y granizo para el centro de EE.UU.

If it feels like the Mississippi River has been in flood for an unusually long time, it's because it has. The river has been above flood stage for 133 consecutive days at Natchez, 90 consecutive days at Vicksburg, and 89 consecutive days at Greenville. 💧💧💧 pic.twitter.com/dZE43FFlfv

— NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) May 17, 2019