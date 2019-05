Hombre se graduó de la universidad en la que inició como conserje

The journey of a thousand miles begins with 1 step. Congratulations to our Social Committee Chair Frank Baez, BSN, graduate of @nyunursing Meyers College of Nursing Class of 2019 and is featured on https://t.co/1AlGut7aiR @goodmorningamerica Check out his story. @AAMN_Nursing pic.twitter.com/zkOfBEhZUk

— NYC Chapter of AAMN (@AAMN_NYC) May 22, 2019