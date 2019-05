Cartero amado en la comunidad se retiró y todos fueron a decirle adiós

This Story About The World's Nicest Mail Carrier Retiring Will Make You Cry – “He’s like the Pied Piper and he’s been that for generations,” said Sarah Bullington, one of the residents on Floyd Martin's route.View Entire Post ›

View the Original Article https://t.co/iYoQNyJCJm pic.twitter.com/FbN1jrDiDV

— elementarty (@elementartyy) May 25, 2019