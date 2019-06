Migrante mexicano ex jornalero se graduó de Universidad a los 58 años

Love this! I work with migrant farm workers and others. They are some of the hardest workers. For this man, Adolfo Gonzalez, to persist & graduate from college to become a teacher shows persistence often pays off – no matter the age. You're not too old: https://t.co/FS2FI4qLzs

— Marlena Proper Deida Ramos Graves (@MarlenaGraves) May 30, 2019