VIDEO: Hispanos dan brutal golpiza a pareja que los llamó “frijoleros”

Racist white couple jumps out of car to confront a Latino couple in a case of road rage. After being accosted and called ‘beaners,’ the Latino couple opens up a can of whoop behind and sends the Klan couple bact to their car shirtless.

Video by @PattyMonstercx#WontHeDoIt pic.twitter.com/I16MKslFeS

— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 9, 2019