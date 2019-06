Jugador de NFL donó $18,000 a centro de detención de inmigrantes en TX

On Thursday morning, Josh Norman with the Washington Redskins stopped by the McAllen Respite Center to donate $18,000 to help with the cost of caring for migrants at the center.

