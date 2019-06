Rescatan a hombre de 73 años tras una semana perdido en la naturaleza

Just spoke to the crew on Air Rescue 5….Mr Jo was walking and speaking to them, he had not eaten in at least 5 days. He was drinking the water out of the Devils Canyon creek. Temps were mild, and water levels are up with the heavier rainfall this year. pic.twitter.com/F6uFYNfL8u

— Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) June 29, 2019