Temperaturas extremas en Florida con una sensación térmica de 110 grados

Today's local Heat Index forecast is 101 degrees. DOHOrange urges residents/visitors to Stay Hydrated – Drink more water than usual. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Wear light clothing. If you work outside, take frequent breaks. If you don’t have AC, go to the mall/library/movie pic.twitter.com/SWGgtwWOMI

— GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) July 3, 2019