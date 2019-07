Mujer siguió a una joven al baño para gritarle por estar muy gorda

This is the daily harassment people receive over their size. Even at the hands of people old enough to know better. Even in sacred places. Even in their own doctor’s practices. Our hypernormalization of policing and ridiculing fat bodies is what leads to this brazen bullying. 💔 https://t.co/SXfYMu80q5

— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 2, 2019