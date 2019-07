Antes de morir niño de California rogó que no lo dejaran con sus papás

This is Noah Cuatro, the 4 y/o #Palmdale boy died over the weekend. His parents say he drowned. @LASDHQ is calling his death suspicious bc of trauma on his little body. Detectives say there had been previous reports to #DCFS . No one has been arrested or charged. @CBSLA #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/NqKB1vjFLd

— Cristy Fajardo (@fajardonews) July 10, 2019