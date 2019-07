Oficial de Florida plantaba droga en los autos de gente inocente

Deputy Zach Wester is accused of planting drugs on people during traffic stops.

In video he opens the door and begins putting on his gloves. While putting on his gloves, his left hand remains closed. At some point during the video, a small bag can be seen in his hand. pic.twitter.com/8gZhPZ3a5N

— 🇺🇸Tяᴜmᴘ ☭ Яᴜssɪᴀ™🇷🇺 (@TrumpEra_2017) September 23, 2018