.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Cottonwood Creek and Barrett Truck Trail along the US/Mexico border. 10 acres, moderate rate of spread. No threat to structures. #CottonwoodFire pic.twitter.com/bVMqCcFQ7Q

— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 12, 2019