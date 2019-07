VIDEO: Muere una persona tras explosión en Murrieta

My neighbor’s home exploded just 30 mins ago due to a gas leak… officials haven’t reported any fatalities yet. Roads are blocked from Clinton Keith to Smith Ranch all the way down to Nutmeg. @ABC @CityOfMurrieta #murrieta #explosion #gasleak #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/GcTFPugqEW

— JoannaRose (@JoannaRoseMusic) July 15, 2019