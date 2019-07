Vlogger chino murió tras comer un ciempiés venenoso como reto en vivo

A blogger dies while broadcasting live how he ate centipedes and other poisonous insects

A 35-year-old blogger named Sun died last Saturday while broadcasting live how he ate centipedes, geckos and mealworms and drank alcohol in his flat located in Hefei Anhui, China. pic.twitter.com/F55OGINe0x

— Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) July 24, 2019