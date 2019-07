25 hombres arrestados por tráfico humano en el Condado Sarasota

Detectives arrested 25 people during #OperationInterceptVI, a 4-day initiative focused on protecting Sarasota County children from online predators and human trafficking. Read more here: https://t.co/PiCCzeAfXI

Tune in at 10:30am as Sheriff Knight hosts a live news conference. pic.twitter.com/oEeZkqmc1m

— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) July 26, 2019