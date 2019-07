Buscan a niño en Montana tras encontrar a sus papás muertos en un auto

2-year-old Aiden Castiel Salcido was last seen in Medford, Oregon in early June. His parents, Daniel Salcido & Hannah Janiak, died in a murder-suicide in Montana on July 25th after a traffic stop. The family was homeless & known to camp along the greenway in Medford; their last pic.twitter.com/ErNNdlAGxQ

