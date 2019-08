Sólo regresaron $6 mil de los $175 mil que volaron en una carretera

Imagine this happening in Durban Central, Jesu 🙆‍♂️!!! $175 000 ~ 2.5 Million fell out of the back of an armored truck in Georgia US!! Some people actually came forward to return some of the money ! Hehehehe. I’m sure @casspernyovest will return it, honest citizen lol !! #NIGRSA pic.twitter.com/pc541PspeW

— Kay (@mafex66) July 11, 2019