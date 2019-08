Conoce a las víctimas que murieron en ataque terrorista de El Paso

Jordan Anchondo, 25, was shopping for back-to-school supplies when a gunman stormed into the store and opened fire with an AK-47 rifle. She was shielding her 2 year old and fell on top of him and served as a human shield. #HeroMother #ElPaso pic.twitter.com/kTVmZezDpa

— Christopher Muñoz (@CNMunoz) August 4, 2019