Estos son los nombres y edades de los 9 asesinados en tiroteo en Ohio

Lois Oglesby was 27 and leaves behind two children including a newborn. She worked at a day care and was in nursing school, excited about a career that drew on her love for children. #DaytonOHShooting https://t.co/wzjGNaOYNi pic.twitter.com/r4IzisXRIv

— Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) August 4, 2019