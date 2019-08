VIDEO:Aviador de EE.UU. se detuvo a medio camino para ayudar a anciana

CONT: 'I really appreciated it! He was such a good man. You just don’t find people like that every day.'

71 year old Janice Hall had no idea she had 'gone viral' until I showed her. Tonight, she's thanking Sr. Airman Jibril Jennings for helping her get home safely.@koconews pic.twitter.com/7HcBHyV52s

— Christine Stanwood (@KOCOChristine) August 9, 2019