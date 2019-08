Atrapan a criminal que escapó de prisión y mató a una guardia en TN

BLUE ALERT: We need your help to find Curtis Ray Watson, an escapee of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.

Watson is also a person-of-interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Correction employee today.

Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him! pic.twitter.com/22sQJ4vDO7

— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019