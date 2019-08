Cientos van al funeral de víctima de El Paso tras invitación abierta

Truly special to see the incredible outpouring of love & support for Antonio Basco in El Paso. After his wife Margie was killed, he welcomed anyone to attend her memorial service. He has no other family. 100s, maybe +1000 showed up. This is not even half the line. #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/cK679NCUDe

— Kaylee Hartung (@KayleeHartung) August 17, 2019