Denunció brutal abuso por conductor de Uber y la compañía no hizo nada

Londoners were told that by using the UBER app, it was a safe way for females to travel as their journeys are tracked 🤔 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Today TFL figures show 72% of all sexual assault cases where the driver is actually charged works on the UBER platform 😮😮

NOT SAFE AT ALL pic.twitter.com/4IHZaYqmjS

— LCDC (@The_LCDC) December 21, 2018