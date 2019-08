Pelea de Instagram entre raperos termina en muerte de niña de 9 años

This is 9 year old Brandoniya Bennett, she was the 3rd child killed by gun violence in a housing complex in Dallas, Tx in just a few weeks. We need to stop giving the shooters a name and a face and give the victims a platform to be more than just a statistic.#thisisgunviolence pic.twitter.com/vxPkfL04Xs

— Abled Aquatics (@AbledAquatics) August 16, 2019